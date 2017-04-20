Welp: Tammy Rivera’s Baby Daddy’s Family Says ‘Chill Out Flockas, Charlie Has A Pop’
Tammy Rivera Put On Blast For Acting Like Daughter’s Father Is An Absentee
A woman who says she’s the sister of the man #LHHATL’s Tammy Riveria co-parents with, thinks ‘The Flockas’ are painting a misleading picture about Tammy’s seed. Tammy and Waka show affection and support to adolescent Charlie on the show. Waka reinforces often that Charlie is his daughter but, her real father’s family is fed up with it.
Charlie’s dad’s sister says:
Issa Charlie’s dad … How cute are they? … like she has a WHOLE father that’s loves her and takes care of her #realdad #realblood #tbt #shitcrazy #twins #fuckwiththeysay #imdone n**gas got low sperm account and want to take all the credit for some one else child #imdone ❤🙌🏼👨👧👊🏽 .. I will be posting them more often.. I tried to stay out of it .. but enough is enough 😠
Waka Flocka often shows his adorable step-daughter admiration. What’s wrong with that?
The woman who is allegedly kin to Charlie’s dad also posted this selfie of the two, bonding.
