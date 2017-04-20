Guess Which Celebrity Seed Just Signed A Major Modeling Contract?
Who Are My Famous Parents?
This celebrity seed is the daughter of two moguls, both with fashion backgrounds and one who once ran one of the most notorious music labels. She’s 17 now and making a name for herself as a model. Can you guess who she is and her parents are?
Hit the flip for the answer!
Congratulations to Ava Dash!
Damon Dash and Rachel Roy’s 17-year-old daughter Ava recently signed with LA fashion agency DT Model Management known for branding daughters of Hollywood royalty including Lydia Hearst, Paris Hilton, Dylan Penn, Destry Spielberg and Ireland Baldwin.
Sounds like Ava’s off to a great start and she definitely has the face and body for the business!
Check out more photos when you continue.
Instagram.com/ava_dash
She’s already got a jump start on her career, modeling for mom’s Rachel by Rachel Roy label
Continue Slideshow
Modelin’ with ma