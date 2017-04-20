Guess Which Celebrity Seed Just Signed A Major Modeling Contract?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

Ava Dash Instagram used with permission

Who Are My Famous Parents?

This celebrity seed is the daughter of two moguls, both with fashion backgrounds and one who once ran one of the most notorious music labels. She’s 17 now and making a name for herself as a model. Can you guess who she is and her parents are?

Hit the flip for the answer!

Instagram

swim good

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

Congratulations to Ava Dash!

Damon Dash and Rachel Roy’s 17-year-old daughter Ava recently signed with LA fashion agency DT Model Management known for branding daughters of Hollywood royalty including Lydia Hearst, Paris Hilton, Dylan Penn, Destry Spielberg and Ireland Baldwin.

Sounds like Ava’s off to a great start and she definitely has the face and body for the business!

Check out more photos when you continue.

Instagram.com/ava_dash

lil shoot @brentmckeever

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

thank you for the beautiful dress @sherrihill #sherrihill 💙

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

vibe while u grind

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

MORE LIFE

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

She’s already got a jump start on her career, modeling for mom’s Rachel by Rachel Roy label

mood post @rachel_roy show

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

no im not hungry

A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    Continue Slideshow

    @bodyglovegirl

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    feels like summer😛

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    for RRR spring

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    swinter in @pocahantoswim

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    missing mexico 🌊✨

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    twinning in our @rachel_roy bikinis✨✨

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    Modelin’ with ma

    💎

    A post shared by AVA DASH (@ava_dash) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus