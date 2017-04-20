Where Is Her Hubby: What Are Meek Mill And Ameriie Doing In Dubai Together?

@ameriie selfieeee! A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Meek Mill Might Be Ameriie’s Biggest Fan

Meek Mill posted several images of Ameriie at the Toy Room nightclub in Dubai last night that had us wondering what’s going on between the two of them. And with no sign of her HUSBAND in the building we couldn’t help but wonder if he’s lining her up to replace Nicki.

🗣👧🏽 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Initially we were thinking that the pair MIGHT be working on music.

Sing w/me now. #DubaiGoodTimes 🌴 📷: @meekmill A post shared by AMERIIE 에므리 💎 임미수 Amerie (@ameriie) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

But with all the L’s he’s taken as of late, it didn’t seem like he’d be the best candidate to unwash her. Riiiiight? Ameriie posted a few shots from the club as well and credited Meek as the photographer.

What do you think Meek and Ameriie are up to?



