Bout Damn Time: 50-Year-Old Creeper Teacher Found And Arrested With Unharmed 15-Year-Old Student Bae

Tennessee Teacher And Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Student Found In California

The search for creepy freaky teacher Tad Cummins has spanned over a month now and today The Tennessean is reporting that the manhunt has come to an end.

50 year old Culleoka Unit School teacher Tad Cummins and his 15-year-old pupil Elizabeth Thomas were found living together in a cabin located in northern California.

“Our intelligence analysts and agents have worked tirelessly since issuing this AMBER Alert to process more than 1,500 leads from all 50 states,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said in a statement. “What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort.”

Elizabeth is reportedly unharmed and Cummins has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee where he will be charged with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Previous reports about the unlikely pair note that they were seen kissing by another student at the school they worked at/attended which lead to the administration being notified.

If it’s found that Cummins was indeed having sex with Elizabeth, those charges are going up like the club on a Tuesday.

Image via TBI