In White Folks News: Ronda Rousey’s Engaged To MMA Fighter Who Cheated On Wife With Her 

Ronda Rousey And Travis Browne Are Getting Married

TMZ is reporting that UFC fighter Ronda Rousey recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Travis Browne. Travis and Ronda started to make appearances as a couple back in 2015, while Travis was still married. TMZ says Browne popped the question with a massive diamond ring — proposing under a waterfall in New Zealand about a week ago because “it felt like the right place to do it.”

Ronda’s new fiancée Travis, was separated from wife Jenna Renee Webb back in 2015, who made some very serious domestic violence allegations against him. Many criticized their relationship after Ronda made harsh remarks about boxer Floyd Mayweather’s abuse allegations, calling her a hypocrite.

