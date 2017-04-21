They Do Exist: A Gallery Of Athletes Who Have Never Had Cheating Scandals

By Bossip Staff
Athletes Who Don’t Have Cheating Scandals

We’ve been inundated with so many cheating stories from athletes, namely Carmelo Anthony and LaLa. However, we decided to shed some light on some positivity here. So we scoured through our rolodexes and found some athletes who have never (or barely) had any sort of cheating scandal. And they damn sure were never caught. So take a look and get some renewed faith…

Stephen Curry – He and Ayesha are post children for wholesome family values with nary a scandal in sight.

Russel Westbrook – He has kept his relationship pretty much quiet for most of his career, which is probably for the best.

Russel Wilson – He and Ciara have been going strong and we doubt there will ever be a scandal with them…or else the internet will explode

Chris Paul – Not a peep from him, either. Just out here being happily married.

LeBron James – Sure there’s been speculation and rumors but a scandal? Nope.

Rodney Peete – He and Holly Robinson Peete have been going strong for two decades. That’s love.

    Dirk Nowitzki – He got his black queen and hasn’t looked back.

    Colin Kaepernick – He and Nessa are still just dating but they are absolute GOALS

    My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    Serena Williams – Oh you thought this was just men? Nope. Serena has been faithful to her rich boo and loving it.

    arriving to the White House Correspondents Dinner 2016 at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha SplashNews

    Nnamdi Asomugha – He and Kerry Washington have had troubles but they’re powering through.

    Iman Shumpert Teyana Taylor

    Iman Shumpert – He and Teyana ain’t going nowhere

    A post shared by ArielMeredith (@1arielmeredith) on

    Hakeem Nicks – He got engaged to model Ariel Meredith and we can see the happiness

    Serge Ibaka – He and Keri Wilson broke up but they were without much scandal their whole time together

    David Beckham – He and Victoria have been going strong

