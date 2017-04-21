Bae Of The Day: Serena Williams’ Pre-Pregnancy Glow Was Real And Glorious
Serena Williams’ Pre-Pregnancy Slay
Well the news just broke that Serena Williams is expecting. Not only is she expecting but she’s been expecting for 20 weeks. Which means that there’s a whole collection of pics of from right before she was pregnant and at the beginning of her pregnancy that were all about her being fine as hell. Serena is bae. She’s more than bae. She’s championship bae.
Take care of yourselves ladies. I’ve been supported by Berlei sports bras for over 18 years. #DoItForYourself Shop Aus: @davidjonesstore, @myer, @rebelsport, @harrisscarfe and specialty retailers Shop NZ: @FarmersNZ and specialty retailers Shop US: @Macys, @Nordstrom Online: berlei.com.au/berlei-sport
Continue Slideshow
This Berlei SF3 High Impact Sports bra is one of my absolute favorites! It gives great support and is comfortable to wear on and off the court. Love this color!! Check it out @macys or in one of the 50 Macy’s stores Berlei is available, store list: https://berlei.us/stores/ Follow @berleiusa to see more of my favourite sports bras! #berleixserena