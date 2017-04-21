Rest In Peace: Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead From Possible Drug Overdose 

﻿ ﻿

Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead In Parked Car

The famous father of Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding has passed way according to TMZ. Cuba Gooding Sr., 72 was found lifeless, in his car yesterday. Gooding was reportedly slumped over in his silver Jaguar, which was parked on Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills. The fire department responded to the scene approximately 1 p.m. and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

So sad.

Gooding Sr. was a popular singer in the 1970’s, in a group called “The Main Ingredient.” They had a mega hit with the song “Everybody Plays A Fool”. Police reportedly found empty liquor containers in the car, and investigators suspect an overdose.

Rest In Peace.