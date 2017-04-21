Here’s Why People Are Going Crazy Over These Throwback Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Photos
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5
❯
❮
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Photos Go Viral
Some throwback photos of bad girl RiRi and Lupita Nyong’o has been getting some new attention on social media. A few days ago our “Insecure”/”Awkward Black Girl”/all-around black girl magicy bae Issa Rae posted a photo of them on Twitter captioned, “I didn’t know I wanted this.”
And fans couldn’t get over how damn dope Rihanna and Lupita looked sitting next to each other. Several people then gave their take on the photo and thought up movie ideas including the one below that stuck out.
Lupita’s since said that she’s down to do the movie if RihRih is.
The pictures are actually from the 2014 Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week.
Can…you…imagine…a…Rihanna…and…Lupita…movie????
More pictures and reactions on the flip.
Getty Images