Gay For Stay? Aaron Hernandez Addressed One Of Three Suicide Notes To His Alleged Prison Bae

Aaron Hernandez Wrote Suicide Note To Allegedly Prison Boyfriend

No one saw the Aaron Hernandez suicide coming, and most people definitely didn’t see this story coming either.

According to a report in DailyMail, Aaron Hernandez wrote three suicides notes prior to hanging himself inside his prison cell. One of those notes was written to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, one was addressed to his 4-year-old daughter, Avielle, and the final one…well, it was made out to a man who is believed to be Hernandez’s prison boyfriend.

Investigators believe Aaron Hernandez was “gay for stay”.

Sources close to the investigation tell DailyMail.com that the third letter was written to Hernandez’s gay prison lover, who has not been identified but was believed to be the last person Hernandez spoke to before he took his own life. Now that man is currently under ‘eyeball to eyeball’ suicide watch.

These notes were found next to a bible that was opened to John 3:16, which is also the scripture that Hernandez allegedly wrote on his forehead.

For those of you who aren’t familiar, the verse reads as follows:

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Did Aaron actually think he was going to Heaven after all this?

Are you surprised that he might have had a gay lover in the bing?

Image via Getty