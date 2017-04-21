Hate Crimes: Florida’s First Af. Am. State Attorney Was Sent A Noose And Racist Threats

Florida’s First Black Prosecutor Targeted By Racists

This is pretty fawked up. Florida’s first black state’s attorney is being targeted by racists who are angry that she refuses to try to pursue the death penalty in any cases, even the controversial case of Markeith Loyd.

According to Orlando Sentinel reports the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala was sent a noose in the mail. It wouldn’t be the only racist communication she’d receive. The first letter arrived March 20th when a clerk at Ayala’s office picked up mail and noticed a racist message on an envelope addressed to Ayala. Deputies say the clerk found another similar communication a week later, which seemed to have the same origin as the first. After opening the envelope he found a noose made from green twine taped to a post card. The Sheriff’s office redacted the contents of both letters.

Ayala was informed about both pieces of mail by co-workers.

She said she “believes the hangman’s noose was meant as a threat to her as a public official,” according to an incident report. Ayala also said she thinks the incidents are a hate crime. Deputies said they are investigating and working with the U.S. Postal Service to try to figure out where the letters originated. Ayala has become a controversial figure after announcing last month she would not seek the death penalty against any defendant, including accused cop killer Markeith Loyd. After her announcement, Gov. Rick Scott reassigned 23 of her capital cases to another prosecutor. Ayala filed a lawsuit against Scott earlier this month, claiming the Governor does not have authority to remove her from the cases.

So crazy that this stuff is still happening in this day and age.

Getty Images