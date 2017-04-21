Almost D-Day: La La And Carmelo Work Out Custody Of 10-Year-Old Son, Next Comes Divorce

La La And Carmelo Work Out Custody After Split

Actress La La Anthony and Knicks Star Carmelo Anthony are “definitely divorcing” according to a TMZ source.

The couple doesn’t want to waste time figuring out the best situation for their 10-year-old son Kiyan, as far as custody. The mom and dad don’t want the young boy to feel the stress of their split. They’ve already sat down with a lawyer, to privately work out custody, according to the report.

TMZ says the two believe they can work out their divorce with out having a long, drawn out court process. They are each using a lawyer to sort out the divorce issues. The source says La La has issues with Carmelo for sure, but she’s adamant he’s a great dad and deserves time with his son.

They are currently hashing out an agreement where La La gets full custody of Kiyan and dad, Melo, gets visitation.

Splash News Image