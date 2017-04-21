Welcome Back, Wig! Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To #RHOA & People Are Pissed

Hate it or love it???

Kim Zolciak Officially Returning To “Real Housewives”

After months of rumors, an RHOA O.G. is making her triumphant return to the show. Kim Zolciak (and her wig) are coming back for the show’s 10th season.

According to TMZ, Kim’s officially signed on to return but only for a limited role. Why? Because her other show “Don’t Be Tardy” will cause some scheduling conflicts.

As for her on-again/off-again bestie NeNe, she’s yet to sign on for her RHOA return, but she’s previously told producers that she wants a MUCH higher salary than Kim’s.

This comes after Bravo tried to work out a Kim and NeNe spinoff special that ultimately fell through.



And while some people are pleased to have the blonde wig wearing O.G. back, others are PISSED and they’ve launched a petition.

