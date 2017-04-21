Welcome Back, Wig! Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To #RHOA & People Are Pissed
After months of rumors, an RHOA O.G. is making her triumphant return to the show. Kim Zolciak (and her wig) are coming back for the show’s 10th season.
According to TMZ, Kim’s officially signed on to return but only for a limited role. Why? Because her other show “Don’t Be Tardy” will cause some scheduling conflicts.
As for her on-again/off-again bestie NeNe, she’s yet to sign on for her RHOA return, but she’s previously told producers that she wants a MUCH higher salary than Kim’s.
This comes after Bravo tried to work out a Kim and NeNe spinoff special that ultimately fell through.
And while some people are pleased to have the blonde wig wearing O.G. back, others are PISSED and they’ve launched a petition.
According to RHOA fans who launched the petition, Zolciak has a history of racism and is only coming back because of her “finanical condition.”
Kim Zolziak left Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) at the beginning of Season 5. She allegedly refused to film with the cast. She also allegedly made racist comments (e.g. using the N word, said Kandi Burruss lives in the ghetto, disparaging comments about dark skin, etc.) about her cast mates and intimated that she was better than the show.
Allegedly her financial condition has changed and she now needs to supplement her income and she is trying to come back on the show. After her departure from RHOA, the ratings soared and the show became the highest rated show on the BRAVO network.
What do YOU think about Kim Z coming back to RHOA???