I’m A Hustler, Baby! Student AirBnb’s Dorm Room For $85 A Night, And Someone Snitched

Student Tries To Rent Her Dorm Room Out For Extra Cash

One University of Massachusetts student listed her dorm room as a temporary stay on AirBnb, but the University shut her down before she was able to make a dollar.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that t﻿he unnamed student listed it as a “Luxury Room in Southwest” when she advertised her single bed for rent on their website. It’s unclear in the report, how the university found out. Clearly, someone was snitching.

“Renting out a dorm room violates the residence hall contract, which all students sign to live on campus” said UMass spokesman Ed Blaguszewski. The university concurs “assigned space is not transferable by the student,” in their residence contract.

We totally understand that this could be dangerous. Dorm rooms are usually more intimate environment than a privately own property. The kind of space the student has is unclear. Reports also say she was being harrassed for pulling the airbnb move, her name was retracted from their reports.

