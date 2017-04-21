Savage Fingers: K. Michelle Dragged Loni Love Into The Roast Beefy Abyss & Broke Twitter

K. Michelle Breaks Twitter With Savage Dragging

Queen Savage K. Michelle took a break from counting her Jack Daniels money to DRAG “The Real” star Loni Love to the roast beefiest corner of Hell by her new wig over shady comments during a recent show in yet another deliciously messy moment that blew up the internet.

Peep the deliciously messy K. Michelle dragging (and Loni’s responses) on the flip.

K also let the petty draco BLAM at Angela Yee

YIKES.

    If you missed it, here’s why K popped off…

    WELP.

