Stop The Violence: 2 Children Shot While Playing Inside Bouncy House During Birthday Party In Atlanta

Two Children Ages 3 and 5 Shot While Playing Together At Birthday Party

Gun violence ended what was supposed to be a celebration in south Atlanta last night.

According to WSB-TV, 2 children and an adult were shot while playing in a bounce house during a birthday party in Fulton County.

“They were playing on the bounce house and next thing you know, my grandson was shot in the back,” Deanna Titus said.

Titus’ grandson, 3-year-old Lawrence, was immediately taken to a medical by his mother and subsequently airlifted to a hospital. Another child, an unidentified 5-year-old girl, was also shot and is currently in critical conditional along with an adult in their 20s.

Police found 40 shell casings on the scene.

40.

At birthday party.

Wtf is WRONG with people these days???

Image via Shutterstock