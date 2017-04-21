Thanks Future: Larsa And Scottie Pippen Are ‘Definitely Over’ & Divorcing

It’s a wrap—again…

Larsa Pippen And Scottie Pippen Going Through With Divorce

In case it wasn’t already clear before, Larsa and Scottie Pippen are indeed a wrap—for real this time. As previously reported the couple’s decided to pull the plug on their nearly 20-year marriage even after months of trying to reconcile.

Now more details are being released. According to E! News, Larsa’s the one who ultimately decided that it was over and even a recent family trip to Universal Studios couldn’t save the relationship.

“Larsa has been unhappy for a while now,” an insider explains to E!. “She’s just not happy with him. It’s definitely over.” Fortunately, the Scottie, 51, and Larsa, 42, remain on good terms. In fact, the amicable exes visited Universal Orlando Resort last Thursday and Friday with their children: Scottie Pippen Jr., 15, Preston Pippen, 14, Justin Pippen, 9, and Sophia Pippen, 8. And it was during that very visit that Scottie and Larsa realized it was time to move on.

Despite Larsa and Scottie’s failed family trip, the two apparently still live together–roommate style and Larsa’s keeping that big ole rock she was seen wearing around the time she and her hubby were on the mend.

“For now, the exes still live under the same roof—though they sleep in separate rooms. As for the ring Larsa was photographed rocking right after she reunited with Scottie, the insider says, “That’s her ring; she keeps it. It’s the same ring she’s always had. She just changed the setting.”

Too bad they couldn’t work it out—surely a certain dirty Sprite sipping rapper isn’t to blame. Right???



Right.

