Black Chef Hosts Super Secret 4/20 Cannabis-Infused Dinner

Chef Hosts “Canna Dinners” Fusing Pot & High-End Meals

A luxe dinner party group is putting “high” in New York’s high-end dining scene.

Chef, host and promoter Stan Strong and his partners have created exclusive monthly “#CannaNYC” dinner – bringing a stoned, yet sophisticated dining experience to New York City.

For 4/20 – the “CannaNYC” chefs prepared an eight-course meal that included weed at every turn. Strong and his fellow chefs use cannabis-infused oils and butters in the cooking, resulting in dishes like chicken lollipops with pickled vegetables and slow braised beef short rib sliders with shallots and smoked rosemary aioli.

Rounding out the menu was crispy catfish tuna tartare with pineapple slaw, and a deconstructed strawberry shortcake for dessert.

More than 100 people gathered at a secret location in New York City for the late night feast on April 20, which considered the unofficial pot holiday for many weed enthusiasts.

“You’ve got food, you’ve got entertainment, and you’ve got marijuana,” Strong said. “It’s the best combination you can come up with.”

The chef said he and his partners started the dinners a year ago after noticing a lack of options for the discerning weed smoker on a night out.

“Being a chef, to intertwine the two, weed and food, was a no-brainer,” Strong said. “It’s a social thing. You could be in a room with doctors, lawyers, police officers, business people, and the drug of choice for everyone is marijuana.”

Strong’s diners find out about the “CannaNYC” dinners through word of mouth, though he said there are plans to take the show on the road to different cities.

“You’ve gotta hear it through the grapevine,” Strong explained. “If you ain’t part of that tree, you can’t come get some of the fruit.”