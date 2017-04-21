Straight From The GOAT’S Mouth: Check Out Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Interview With Zane Lowe [Video]

A post shared by WORLDWIDE   MUSIC. (@zanelowe) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Kendrick Lamar’s Beats 1 Radio Interview With Zane Lowe

Kung Fu Kenny is the talk of not only hip-hop culture, but music culture as a whole.

His new album, DAMN., is projected to be the highest selling debut of 2017 (yes, even higher than Drake) at around 530,000 to 550,000 units sold in the first week. That number also marks a personal best for the spitfire Compton rapper.

Tomorrow. @kendricklamar. 9am LA. #damn @beats1official @applemusic A post shared by WORLDWIDE   MUSIC. (@zanelowe) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Today, Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe sat down with King Kendrick to pick his brain about the new album and what it all means.

Check it out below.

What say you about Kenny’s new album? Big hit or big skip?

In a bit of rumor control news, flip the page to see what Kendrick had to say about the rumors of MORE new music…

Image via Getty/Instagram