Baby Mama Drama: Flo-Rida Says BM Is Being ‘Greedy’, He Pays Enough Child Support

Flo-Rida Says Baby Mama Is Lying, He’s No Dead Beat

Recently, a woman claiming to have a 7-month-old child with rapper Flo-Rida put him on blast. She alleged that Flo was trying to dip out on his child support tab. She said the entertainer has dealt with the baby much, at all. She filed court documents to get a paternity test and he refuses to recognize that he is the father.

Flo-Rida is now telling TMZ the mother of his child is spreading bogus information. Flo says that he’s been making $5k monthly payments to Alexis Adams, the mother of his son Zahyr, consistently. TMZ reports Flo and Alexis both agreed on the amount, but he thinks she’s being greedy by asking a judge to force him to pay more.

Flo-Rida also throws in, the two were never a couple. Apparently Alexis stays in New York where the rent is higher than Wiz Khalifa and needs more cash for their child that has ‘special needs’.

Hopefully they get it together.

