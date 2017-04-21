Coupled Up: Mama Tina And Throwback Honey Richard Lawson Gleam On Luncheon Date

Coupled Up: Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson Attend NYC Luncheon

Tina Knowles and throwback honey Richard Lawson are still going strong. Second marriage must be a charm for Bey’s mama. She’s always so chipper when she’s around her hubby. This week Tina was honored in NYC for Variety’s “Power Of Women” luncheon. Tina shared a brief message after leaving the event.

I am truly humbled to be honored at the Variety power of Women Luncheon today in New York . The other honorees were Jessica Chastain , n Audra Mcdonald , Blake Lively , Gail King, Chealsea Clinton, Shari Redstone. Who would have ever thought that i would even be in a room with these people let alone be honored. being a poor little country girl from Galveston. Thats why you gotta dream big ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Mama Tina says she was thankful for the honor, coming from a poor modest background:

I am truly humbled to be honored at the Variety power of Women Luncheon today in New York . The other honorees were Jessica Chastain , Audra Mcdonald , Blake Lively , Gail King, Chealsea Clinton, Shari Redstone. Who would have ever thought that i would even be in a room with these people let alone be honored. being a poor little country girl from Galveston. Thats why you gotta dream big

Aww, smooches.

Splash News Image