Show Me The ‘﻿Jailfax’: Aaron Hernandez’ Fiancée Sues Prison, Not Buying “Suicide” Story 

Lawsuits: Aaron Hernandez’ Fiancée Sues Prison, Not Believing “Suicide” Story

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee is suing over prison suicide evidence according to TMZ. She wants to secure any evidence that would prove that her allegedly homicidal fiancee wasn’t suicidal. The mother of his daughter reportedly does not beleive he would take his own life in prison. Shayanna Jenkins has concerns that evidence from the ex-NFL’s star’s death could be discarded, so she’s suing the Department of Corrections.

Aaron’s attorney, Jose Baez, has already stated his opinion after news of his prison death. He believes Hernandez’s death wasn’t suicide. Baez vowed to run his own investigation to get to the truth and his fiancee Shayanna is now doing her part to help. News Aaron’s suicide spread this week, just days after beating a double homicide charge. Reports of ‘suicide’ note surfaced this week, which Shanaya has not addressed.

Splash News Image