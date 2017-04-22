In Robust White Folks News: Katy Perry Pays Homage To The Kardashians With Lace Front Cornrows
- By Bossip Staff
Katy Perry Pays Homage To Kardashian’s In Blonde Braids
Katy Perry just coined herself “Katy Kardashian” in her latest Instagram flick. The full-bosomed pop singer contributes her new locs to Kim’s 2016 blonde braid look. She rocks a similar lace front and straight back plaits in the photo.
Are you feeling it?
She received lots of comments about her ‘kaption’ both negative and positive. Kim and Khloe stopped by her page to to drop off their adoration.
Are you feeling this ‘Kardashian’ look on Katy??
Hit the flip for more ‘braided” Kardashian moments.
