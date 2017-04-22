In Robust ﻿White Folks News: Katy Perry ﻿Pays Homage To The Kardashians With Lace Front Cornrows 

Katy Perry Pays Homage To Kardashian’s In Blonde Braids

Katy Perry just coined herself “Katy Kardashian” in her latest Instagram flick. The full-bosomed pop singer contributes her new locs to Kim’s 2016 blonde braid look. She rocks a similar lace front and straight back plaits in the photo.

Are you feeling it?

Katy Kardashian A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

She received lots of comments about her ‘kaption’ both negative and positive. Kim and Khloe stopped by her page to to drop off their adoration.

Are you feeling this ‘Kardashian’ look on Katy??

Hit the flip for more ‘braided” Kardashian moments.

