Race Matters: Series Finale Of White Privilege Comedy ‘Girls’ Sparks Controversy Over Swirly Seed’s Ethnicity

People are Confused Over the Race Of This ‘Girl’s’ Finale Baby, Including His Mother

The series finale of ‘Girls’ left people pondering “whose baby is that?” In a final scene, Lena Dunham’s character apparently gives birth after getting knocked up by a Pakistani surf instructor, all in the same episode. The finale cuts to a scene where Lena is holding a brown baby, much darker than her and the actor who plays her co-parent, Riz Ahmed.

So people asked out loud,’ is that baby black?’

Hold up! (In Martin's voice) Hannah's baby is black? Makes me hate this show even more! 😒 ughhh #GirlsHBO — aka Licorne (@calitobostonjen) April 18, 2017

So the only black person ever on #hbogirls was Hannah's baby? Ok, then. — Kate Geiselman (@Gee_Kate) April 17, 2017

After conversations sparked about the toddler’s race on twitter, the child’s real life mother jumped in to “prove” he wasn’t black. She says he’s Puerto rican and Haitian, which are ethnicities, not races.

The mother of the chocolate hued infant made her twitter private after getting some serious HEAT from her pretentious tweet.

Some twitter users took the opportunity to correct Jaclyn’s confusion over what ethnicity and race are.

@jooeunl @icequeentt I think you confused "Black" with "Afro-American". There are Black Haitians & Puerto Ricans. They can be of any race. Son is so adorable!☺️ — Blurred Vision (@Android_Tears) April 21, 2017

Others were not as nice.

