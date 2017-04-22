For The Stans: Beyoncé Releases More Baby Bump Couture Photos And Reunites With Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé Shares New Pregnancy Pics And Reunites With Destiny’s Child

From the looks of Beyoncé’s bulging baby bump, she appears ready to give birth to twins Blueprint 1 and Blueprint 2 and damn second now!

Last night, Mrs. Carter (if you nasty) posted a few new photos on Instagram which may be the last photos we see of her before she goes into labor.

In addition to the fly mommy fashion photos, there is also a pic of a Destiny’s Child reunion which promotes Kelly Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

What’s your best guess for what Beyoncé and Jay Z will name the twins?

