RATHER U THEN ME A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Young Thug Releases Music Video For “All The Time”

Jeffrey is back with some new…interesting visuals.

Young Thug has just released a music video for the song “All The Time”. In typical fashion, Thugger is colorful, polarizing, and provocative.

Press play and check it out.

You feeling it?

Image via Getty/Instagram