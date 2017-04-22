Defensive Stance: Oprah Winfrey Claps Back At Henrietta Lacks’ Son Claim That She’s Exploitative

Oprah Winfrey Responds To Criticism That She’s Exploiting Henrietta Lacks

Oprah Winfrey will not be bullied for her bucks. Her new film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, is receiving backlash from the Lacks family, namely her son Lawrence, for allegedly exploiting his mother’s life.

According to PageSix, Oprah is having NONE of it:

“Do I think the Lacks family should have been paid for all of those cells by all the millions of drug companies in the world who have used those cells…of course they should have,” she told us at the premiere hosted by HBO CEO Richard Plepler, “Do I think that its now my responsibility or HBO to compensate for that, no. It was our job to bring the story to light and it is a shame that they were never compensated. But I will tell you this, Deborah [Henrietta’s youngest daughter] to her dying day never cared about the money she just cared about her mother and her story being told.”

Damn, that’s tough. She more-or-less just told Lawrence to go sit his dusty, greedy, broke azz down somewhere and be humble.

Do you agree with Lawrence or Oprah?

Image via Getty