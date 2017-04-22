Bye Tyga! Kylie Jenner Spotted Gripping Hands With Travis Scott At Coachella

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Dating?

Kylie Jenner is moving right along from her ‘toxic’ Tyga bae-ship. The young Jenner sister subtracted herself from the Chyna-Tyga-Kardashian-Jenner equation a few weeks go. Sources say that Kylie was “sad” but, cordial when she spotted Tyga this past weekend at Coachella. The two ran into each other ‘awkwardly’ after Tyga was rejected from a VIP area.

Kyga was bound to crash one of these days.

Now Kylie is spotted by fans holding hands with another rapper and Rih-Rih associate, Travis Scott. The fan caught the two from behind, gripping hands with each other.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott..? 🤔😬 pic.twitter.com/Zzcr0y7t5f — FTP FLAME 🦅👁 (@FTPflame) April 22, 2017

Kylie seems comfortable being palm to palm with the GOOD Music associate. Just last year, Kanye West announced Tyga as a GOOD music artist. These two have a lot in common. Do you agree?