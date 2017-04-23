Black Memphis High School Students Land More Than $80 Million In College Scholarships

A lil positivity…

Whitehaven High School Students Awarded $80 Million In Scholarships

Tis the season for college scholarships and the accomplishments of a Memphis high school are being recognized.

Whitehaven High School recently celebrated its Million-Dollar Scholars during National Academic signing day and noted that their 2017 senior class has raked in a whopping $80 million in college scholarships.

Whitehaven has a reputation for being the “Million Dollar Tigers” and this year the students stayed true to that phrase with over 40 students each scoring $1 million in money for their schooling.

Zariah Nolan is garnering special recognition however for being Whitehaven’s highest earning Million-Dollar Scholar with more than $9 million in scholarships. She plans to attend Dillard University in New Orleans next fall.

Can I have a sec? 🙋🏾 9.4 MILLION dollars in scholarships🔥

17 Full Rides👀

Accepted to every school applied to💛

Dillard University' 21 #DU21 pic.twitter.com/ZoTs3PnToc — Zee✨ (@zeenoxo) April 13, 2017

According to ABC News Zariah and other students took advantage of the group application fees like the Common Black College Application, which allows students to apply to any number of 51 historically black colleges and universities at the same time for $35.

Zariah, 18, applied to nearly 100 schools across the country before choosing Dillard.



Congrats to Zariah and these other brilliant students!

