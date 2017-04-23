The Joys Of Being Black: Mich. Police Hold Unarmed Black Children At Gunpoint [Video]

Grand Rapids police are under fire for holding 5 black kids aged 12-14 at gunpoint because they “fit the description.” The boys had just come from the Salvation Army when the police rolled up on them with guns drawn telling them to get on the ground. One of the kids can be heard pleading with the police “don’t shoot me.” The GRPD is justifying the actions of this officer and we are appalled. The police were called after a report came in saying “100 teenagers” were fighting on the basketball court but said nothing about weapons. The boy’s mothers spoke to the city council last week and are extremely upset, understandably.

grandrapidspolicedepartment