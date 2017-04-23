Freaky Flick Star Mia Khalifa Responds To Rumors That She’s HIV Positive
A popular porn star is responding to rumors that she contracted HIV.
Mia Khalifa who previously tried to shame singer Kehlani and exposed freaky text messages from Bills baller Duke Williams, made headlines again this week when a nasty rumor swirled that she was HIV positive.
The rumor blew up so much that Khalifa became a worldwide trending topic and took over the Twittersphere.
Mia’s since released a statement to TotalFratMove.com and she’s putting the rumors to rest. Mia Khalifa is not HIV positive and the source of the rumor is bogus.
“The site that posted this incredibly fake “interview” with me is less credible than those ads on porn sites for hot girls in your area who are dying to meet you. I’m not sure what they have to gain from this bulls*** other than publicity, but they definitely got that,” wrote Khalifa. “I wasn’t even going to make a statement acknowledging this trash, but because it has gotten so much exposure, it feels necessary.
[…]
In case it isn’t clear already: no, I am not HIV positive. I get laid way less often than you’d think. The closest thing to intimacy in my life right now is when my roommate is washing her sheets and sleeps in my bed with me.”
