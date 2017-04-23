Blame Offset? People Think Cardi B’s BIG Mad At Amber Rose
Is There A Beef Brewing Between Cardi B And Amber Rose?
Our favorite regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx and our favorite baldhead bae might be on the verge of a beef.
Cardi B who’s currently dating Offset of the Migos…
recently threw some shade at Amber Rose.
After a fan commented that Amb, who celebrated Coachella as “Hoechella”….
was “all over Offset” during the festival, Cardi clapped back with a comment about “hoes being hoes.”
Now Cardi…
Fans are now pointing out that Cardi like Amber calls herself a “hoe”, so her statement is pretty hypocritical—but Cardi doesn’t care.
Cardi’s known for her “hoes never get cold” videos.
You would think these two would be the best of friends, riiight?
What do YOU think about Cardi taking a shot at Amber???
More on the flip.
Getty Images
Cardi’s BIG mad at fans who are “trying to make nothing out of something.”
She’s also denying slut shaming Amber.