Blame Offset? People Think Cardi B’s BIG Mad At Amber Rose

Is There A Beef Brewing Between Cardi B And Amber Rose?

Our favorite regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx and our favorite baldhead bae might be on the verge of a beef.

Cardi B who’s currently dating Offset of the Migos…



recently threw some shade at Amber Rose.

After a fan commented that Amb, who celebrated Coachella as “Hoechella”….

I'm so lucky 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

was “all over Offset” during the festival, Cardi clapped back with a comment about “hoes being hoes.”

Yikes! Chile the tea! #PostAndDelete 📸: @fouad A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Now Cardi…

Fans are now pointing out that Cardi like Amber calls herself a “hoe”, so her statement is pretty hypocritical—but Cardi doesn’t care.

Everybody like ..Cardi but ain't you a Hoe too? Never said I wasn't 😂😂😂 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 21, 2017

Cardi’s known for her “hoes never get cold” videos.



You would think these two would be the best of friends, riiight?

What do YOU think about Cardi taking a shot at Amber???

