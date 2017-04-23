Sources Close To Drake Confirm Whether Or Not He Knocked Up Gigantic Donked Dancer

Drake Denies Liasion With Instagram Model Who Says She’s Having His Baby

Looks like Drizzy won’t be making those child support payments after all!

It’s kinda hard to impregnate someone you’ve NEVER MET, which sources connected to Drake claim is the case with the rapper and Layla Lace.

Sources tell TMZ the 6 God actually found Lace’s claims to be so ridiculous he didn’t bother to send lawyers her way to threaten a lawsuit. Earlier this week Layla posted several screenshots of text messages she claimed to be between her and Drake as well as his DJ that supported her claims that he’d flown her to London where they had sex, but then stopped responding to her after she told him she was pregnant. The posts have since been deleted.

While some folks assumed Lace removed her posts at the urging of Drake’s legal team, sources close to him claim it’s not true and he’s never even met her. The team believes Layla put the story out for attention and once she got the spotlight she was seeking felt no need to keep her posts up.

That’s crazy right? What lengths people will go to! Do you think Drake will learn a lesson in this though? Perhaps to stop all that rumored bareback action with virtual strangers?