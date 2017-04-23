Footage Of Adrien Broner Arrest In Shot Up SUV Admitting To Cheating On Wife [Video]

Adrien Broner cannot get right. He was arrested last week in Kentucky when police pulled over his SUV.

Broner was arrested on an old warrant from 2014 for disorderly conduct and was in a rented SUV that had all kinds of bullet holes in it. The bodycam footage shows Broner, obviously shaken up, talking in circles and saying “they tried to kill me, man!” Broner has since been released on a $500 bond.

Adrien Broner has spoken out about the arrest and being shot at. Turn the page and peep…