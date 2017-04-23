Natalie Nunn’s 2-Day Post-Pregnancy Snapback Might Be The Best EVER

For your viewing pleasure ….

Natalie Nunn Shows Off Post-Baby Body

Just two days after giving birth, Natalie Nunn showed off her super-taut tummy. The BGC star who gave birth to a baby girl last week recently took to Instagram to give fans a look at her post-baby body—and it’s nothing short of INSANE.

Natalie shared a side-by-side photo of herself at 40 weeks pregnant and two days after delivery. The shocking picture shows her nearly totally flat stomach that she credits to working out during pregnancy.

“I truly feel staying some what active doing and following what I could of my “Fit Pregnancy” workout challenge available on my website was such a huge success in delivering my daughter!” wrote Natalie. “I had energy I felt strong and truly blessed and knew my body could do it!

Wow, and we thought Joseline Hernandez’ post-baby body was crazy!

Natalie will release photos and info on her daughter Princess Payne in this week’s issue of InTouch magazine.

IN TOUCH MAGAZINE THIS WEEK ON STANDS WITH BABY IMAGES 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/Dv3k95IpqH — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) April 21, 2017

What do YOU think about Natalie Nunn’s 2-day snapback???

