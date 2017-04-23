Always Be My Baby: Are Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Back In Love Again?

Is Nick Cannon Sleeping Over With Mariah Carey And The Kids Again?

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were photographed out to dinner several times last week with their kids. The pair dined out at Nobu, Catch, Au Fudge and even took the kids to Pinkberry. We know these two make a big deal out of co-parenting for the sake of the kids, but three days in a row? Certainly seems like these two might be ripe for a real reunion.

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Mariah posted this photo of Nick fast asleep next to Monroe following one of their outings, leading us to wonder if Papa’s been sleeping over. Do you think these two might be able to make it work on the second time around?

Too Focused!! LOL A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Nick Cannon also posted to his Instagram, that like Mariah he is ready to be single so he can “focus.”

But we have to ask, is he focusing on his career or making things right with Mariah?

Hit the flip for more photos.

SplashNews/Instagram