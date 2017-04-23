R.I.P. “Happy Days” Actress Erin Moran Passes Away At 56

“Happy Days” Star Erin Moran Found Dead In Indiana Home

Sad news for “Happy Days” fans. Actress Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham on the show, was found dead in her home Saturday, April 22. She was only 56-years-old.

Authorities responding to a 911 call pronounced her dead when they arrived at the scene.

“An autopsy is pending,” the Harrison County sheriff’s department told the Associated Press in a statement. She lived with her second husband, Steve Fleischmann.

She was remembered on social media by several of her former co-stars:

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Moran’s loved ones.