R.I.P. “Happy Days” Actress Erin Moran Passes Away At 56
- By Bossip Staff
Sad news for “Happy Days” fans. Actress Erin Moran who played Joanie Cunningham on the show, was found dead in her home Saturday, April 22. She was only 56-years-old.
Authorities responding to a 911 call pronounced her dead when they arrived at the scene.
“An autopsy is pending,” the Harrison County sheriff’s department told the Associated Press in a statement. She lived with her second husband, Steve Fleischmann.
She was remembered on social media by several of her former co-stars:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Moran’s loved ones.