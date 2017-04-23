No Scrubs: Model Jordan Ozuna Denies Being Tyga’s New Boo Thang And The Responses Are Priceless
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Responds To Model Denying Dating Tyga After Photos Emerge
Friday the internet was pretty much ablaze over Tyga being “caught out there” with Yeezy model Jordan Ozuna. But as cozy as the pair may have appeared in photos may have appeared in photos, Jordan laughed at the rumored hookup and quickly put any ideas of them dating to rest with a single tweet.
She also kept on tweeting like her online following didn’t just explode exponentially from the mere association.
Jordan is very good looking. Naturally good looking, as the internet noted. And her denials of Tyga had plenty of randoms shooting their shots quickly.
Pretty funny stuff right? Well keep clicking because the responses to Jordan’s denial are PURE COMEDY.
