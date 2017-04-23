No Scrubs: Model Jordan Ozuna Denies Being Tyga’s New Boo Thang And The Responses Are Priceless

Omg y'all I'm not dating tyga 😂😂😂 come on. — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 21, 2017

Twitter Responds To Model Denying Dating Tyga After Photos Emerge

Friday the internet was pretty much ablaze over Tyga being “caught out there” with Yeezy model Jordan Ozuna. But as cozy as the pair may have appeared in photos may have appeared in photos, Jordan laughed at the rumored hookup and quickly put any ideas of them dating to rest with a single tweet.

She also kept on tweeting like her online following didn’t just explode exponentially from the mere association.

That one time the lighting was good pic.twitter.com/qtCoqN5dM6 — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 22, 2017

Jordan is very good looking. Naturally good looking, as the internet noted. And her denials of Tyga had plenty of randoms shooting their shots quickly.

@jiordyn So I can shoot my shot or…? — washed (@soledoutk) April 21, 2017

Pretty funny stuff right? Well keep clicking because the responses to Jordan’s denial are PURE COMEDY.

Twitter/GettyImages