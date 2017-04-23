Baby Bumpin’ Beyoncé Shares Carter Family Easter Photos



Some Carter family preciousness…

Beyoncé’s 2017 Easter Photos

Baddie Bey recently gave fans a glimpse into how the Carters celebrated Easter. Bey who’s surely approaching her due date with the twins posted an IG clip of herself and Blue Ivy celebrating Easter Sunday and matching in all white.

The pics include Blue kissing Bey’s growing belly, a photo of Kelly Rowland’s son Titan posing with Blue and the Easter bunny and Bey’s mom Tina joining in on the Easter activities.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Bey’s due date still remains a mystery but there are reports that she’ll deliver her twins in May.

Just yesterday Bey shared pictures of herself, Kelly and Michelle taking a Destiny’s Child photo to promote Kelly Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

What do YOU think about Baddie Bey’s Easter photos???

Splash News,Getty Images