The Mambas: Kobe Bryant And The Fam Get All Dressed Up For His Tribeca Film Fest Debut

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Vanessa Bryant, former NBA Player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival's Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Kobe Bryant with Glen Keane at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

Kobe Bryant Has The Support Of His Ladies At The Tribeca Film Festival

It was a big weekend for the Bryants. The Black Mamba continues to have a productive post NBA career. The NBA legend celebrated the premiere of his new film “Dear Basketball” at the Tribeca Film Festival and he was joined by his wife Vanessa and their two oldest daughters Natalia and Gianna.

Whoopi Goldberg curates "Animated Shorts" at the Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre, NYC including "Dear Basketball" Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant SplashNews

It was a busy weekend, with events Saturday and Sunday. Saturday Whoopi Goldberg curated the Animated Shorts — which include Kobe’s film, while a Tribeca Talks event was held Sunday. In addition to the Bryants, Phil Jackson and Michael Strahan were also at the premiere, as well as Glen Keane, who was responsible for the art featured in the movie.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip to see what else the Bryants were up to.

SplashNews/GettyImages/Instagram

Quick photo shoot with @glenkeaneprd before the premiere of #DearBasketball #tribeca2017

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

Kobe and Vanessa hit up Black Tap for some dessert after the big event.

The Bryants celebrated their 16th anniversary just days ago

Happy Anniversary mamacita! Ti amo con tutto il mio cuore #16 #queenmamba

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

It’s really beautiful to see them doing so well after so many years. Congratulations on your film and your love Kobe!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus