The Mambas: Kobe Bryant And The Fam Get All Dressed Up For His Tribeca Film Fest Debut
It was a big weekend for the Bryants. The Black Mamba continues to have a productive post NBA career. The NBA legend celebrated the premiere of his new film “Dear Basketball” at the Tribeca Film Festival and he was joined by his wife Vanessa and their two oldest daughters Natalia and Gianna.
It was a busy weekend, with events Saturday and Sunday. Saturday Whoopi Goldberg curated the Animated Shorts — which include Kobe’s film, while a Tribeca Talks event was held Sunday. In addition to the Bryants, Phil Jackson and Michael Strahan were also at the premiere, as well as Glen Keane, who was responsible for the art featured in the movie.
Check out more photos below then hit the flip to see what else the Bryants were up to.
SplashNews/GettyImages/Instagram
Kobe and Vanessa hit up Black Tap for some dessert after the big event.
The Bryants celebrated their 16th anniversary just days ago
It’s really beautiful to see them doing so well after so many years. Congratulations on your film and your love Kobe!