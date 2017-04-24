Gender Reveal??? Beyonce Stans Think They Know The Genders Of Her Double Gut Full of Carter Because Of THIS

Beyonce Stans Think They Know The Carter Twins’ Gender Because Of THIS…

What are the sexes of Beyonce’s twins??? Fans think they know already. This past weekend, Baddie Bey released a gallery full of Carter family memories from Easter 2017. One photo in particular, has her fans saying Bey is trying to hint at something. What do you think?

Are you seeing what fans are seeing? A BLUE butterfly and two pink butterflies. What does it all mean?

Beyoncé out here dropping subtle hints about the gender of the twins. pic.twitter.com/xVgnAf8nQL — baby boy 🍒 (@darkwavebaby) April 23, 2017

Could the Blue stan for Blue Ivy or a Carter boy and two girls? Or maybe Beyonce is just toying with us, for now.

Beyoncé is playing games w you all challenging your perception of gender, blue and pink doesn't mean shit maybe she just likes butterflies — AAMINA (@aaminasdfghjkl) April 24, 2017

We give up.

Literally me trying to work out what kind of twins Beyoncé might be having based off all the gender clues pic.twitter.com/W5FmLGQw5b — Abbey (@abbeygbsn) April 23, 2017

