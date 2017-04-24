Gender Reveal??? Beyonce Stans Think They Know The Genders Of Her Double Gut Full of Carter Because Of THIS
By Bossip Staff
Beyonce Stans Think They Know The Carter Twins’ Gender Because Of THIS…
What are the sexes of Beyonce’s twins??? Fans think they know already. This past weekend, Baddie Bey released a gallery full of Carter family memories from Easter 2017. One photo in particular, has her fans saying Bey is trying to hint at something. What do you think?
Are you seeing what fans are seeing? A BLUE butterfly and two pink butterflies. What does it all mean?
Could the Blue stan for Blue Ivy or a Carter boy and two girls? Or maybe Beyonce is just toying with us, for now.
We give up.
Hit the next pages for more exclusive Easter flick from Beyonce, Mama Tina and Kelly Rowland’s adorable seed, Titan.
Photo Credit: Beyonce.com