Let’s Look Back At The Best Lemonade Inspired Memes And Moments Since The Album Just Turned One Year Old

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 22

Lemonade Turns One

April 23rd was a momentous occasion and you probably didn’t know it. That’s because the day is the one year anniversary of Beyonce’s Lemonade album. That’s right, her classic, snubbed album is one whole year old. Where were you when you tried to figure out who is Becky With The Good Hair? To commemorate the moment, let’s look back at the best memes and reactions and some celebrations of the birthday.

Also feel free to let us know your favorite Lemonade-inspired moments and memories. It’s a celebration, kids!

    Continue Slideshow

    Wasn't me. #beckywiththegoodhair #lemonade 😉

    A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on

    HAPPY TUESDAY BECKY! HOW'S YOUR WEEK GOING? #BEENPLOTTINGTHISWHOLETIME #LEMONADE

    A post shared by HD (@_____hd) on

    Thought you had 99 problems and then Bey made it 100 #lemonade

    A post shared by DJ P. Skyllz (@djpskyllz) on

    #lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋

    A post shared by ᴡʜᴇʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴘɪᴢᴢᴀ ᴀᴛ????! (@p.i.z.z.a.s.k.a.n.k) on

    She has no shame. #feelthebern #hillaryclinton #berniesanders #lemonade

    A post shared by Juan M (@triplesilky) on

    #jayz #lemonade #beyoncé #beyonce #beyhive #bey

    A post shared by @celebutaunt on

    Repost from @soohenry 😂😂😂😂😂😐😐😐😐😐 #funnybutserious #lemonade

    A post shared by 🎂Rashawn Williams🎂 (@ros_sweet_heaven_llc) on

    😂😂😂😂😂 truth!!! #beyhive #beyonce #lemonade #daddylessons

    A post shared by Becca Coronado (@becca_snow11) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819202122
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus