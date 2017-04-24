Let’s Look Back At The Best Lemonade Inspired Memes And Moments Since The Album Just Turned One Year Old

Lemonade Turns One

April 23rd was a momentous occasion and you probably didn’t know it. That’s because the day is the one year anniversary of Beyonce’s Lemonade album. That’s right, her classic, snubbed album is one whole year old. Where were you when you tried to figure out who is Becky With The Good Hair? To commemorate the moment, let’s look back at the best memes and reactions and some celebrations of the birthday.

Also feel free to let us know your favorite Lemonade-inspired moments and memories. It’s a celebration, kids!