Motherhood Preciousness: Serena Williams Shares A Sweet Message To Her Unborn Child

Serena Williams Posts A Message To Her Unborn Baby

Serena Williams is opening up on her journey with motherhood and sharing a sweet message to her baby with fans. As previously reported ‘Rena’s expecting her first child wither fiance Alexis Ohanian and she shared a snap of her 5-month pregnant belly on Snapchat.



Now Serena’s shared a note to her unborn child and it’s just as precious as it sounds. In it, the tennis legend speaks on the peace she now feels and sends a special birthday shoutout to the baby’s father Alexis who turns 34 today.

“My dearest baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” wrote Serena. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. […] I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday.”

Serena and Alexis are currently on a babymoon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

