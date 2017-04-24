Motherhood Preciousness: Serena Williams Shares A Sweet Message To Her Unborn Child
Serena Williams Posts A Message To Her Unborn Baby
Serena Williams is opening up on her journey with motherhood and sharing a sweet message to her baby with fans. As previously reported ‘Rena’s expecting her first child wither fiance Alexis Ohanian and she shared a snap of her 5-month pregnant belly on Snapchat.
Now Serena’s shared a note to her unborn child and it’s just as precious as it sounds. In it, the tennis legend speaks on the peace she now feels and sends a special birthday shoutout to the baby’s father Alexis who turns 34 today.
“My dearest baby, you gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” wrote Serena. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. […] I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday.”
So sweet, right?
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
Serena and Alexis are currently on a babymoon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
What do YOU think about Serena’s message to her baby???
Instagram, Getty Images