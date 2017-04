"Ailes ruled with an iron fist." @AlisynCamerota describes culture of harassment at Fox News https://t.co/d87wmi7gib https://t.co/aflbKB4a55 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) April 23, 2017

Roger Ailes is being accused by another former anchor, Alisyn Camerota, of sexual harassment. Ailes already resigned, but that doesn’t mean the folklore about his reign of terror isn’t still prevalent.

CNN/Twitter