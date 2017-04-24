Purple Rain: Prince Apparently Out Sold Every Album Released In 2016, Posthumously

Prince Sold More Albums Than Any Other Artist In 2016

Prince is stroking his guitar and smirking at the idea of making it rain on every other artist musically, somewhere in Heaven (according to whom you ask). The late great musician sold 7.7 million copies since his death in April of 2016, and during that same year, he sold more albums than any other artist — including huge names like Adele and Beyonce. This information comes according to Nielson Music.

2.3 million were traditional album and song sales, while 5.4 million were from digital song downloads. They report that most of the streams and album came in the month right after his passing. 5.65 million were registered between April 21 and May 19, 2016. Among his songs, “Purple Rain” was his best-selling title last year with 621,000 downloads. They say sells now look like they are slowly getting back to what they were before his sudden death.

We miss Prince!

Splash News