REALLY?! Fired GA Officer Who Stomped Cuffed Black Man Says He Deserves His Job Back

Georgia Police Officer Who Stomped Handcuffed Black Man Wants His Job Back

Remember when we showed you that video of Georgia officers Michael Bongiovanni and Robert McDonald beating and stomping handcuffed black man, Demetrius Bryan?

Well one of the disgraced officers thinks she should be reinstated because he’s being used as “nothing more than a political pawn.” Via an attorney, Michael Bongiovanni says the Gwinnett County police chief who fired him is “out-of-touch with street policing” and he’s now being “unfairly crucified by public opinion.”

According to 11Alive, the former officer’s attorney Mike Puglise claims that his client used a legal and proper police technique to bring Hollins “under control.”

“He used a police-taught technique and tactic on how to deescalate a situation,” Puglise said. “He was trying to get the man to turn around so he could be patted down.”

He also argued that Hollins was actually resisting in the video—which is total bull isht.

Look at the shocking video for yourself below.



Do YOU think this bacon boy deserves his job back???

Gwinnett County Police