Scammy In Love: #HurtBae Was Spotted With Her Slimy Grimy Ex & Twitter Imploded
- By Bossip Staff
Black Twitter Goes HAM Over #HurtBae Sighting
Months have passed since the now infamous #HurtBae saga that shattered Black Twitter and squeezed all the feels from dirty dogged women everywhere who were likely SCAMMED based on a recent spotting (@prgirlindc) of them BACK TOGETHER that’s re-shattering Black Twitter all over again.
Hit the flip for hilariously mixed reactions to #HurtBae and her ex scamming the internet.