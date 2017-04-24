Scammy In Love: #HurtBae Was Spotted With Her Slimy Grimy Ex & Twitter Imploded

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21

Black Twitter Goes HAM Over #HurtBae Sighting

Months have passed since the now infamous #HurtBae saga that shattered Black Twitter and squeezed all the feels from dirty dogged women everywhere who were likely SCAMMED based on a recent spotting (@prgirlindc) of them BACK TOGETHER that’s re-shattering Black Twitter all over again.

Hit the flip for hilariously mixed reactions to #HurtBae and her ex scamming the internet.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718192021
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus