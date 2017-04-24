Pepsi Taught ‘Em: This All Lives Matter-y Shea Moisture Ad Has Naturalistas BIG Mad

Shea Moisture previously released a statement when they were accused of selling out with their “Break The Walls” ad.

On April 6 they wrote:

As for the “rebranding” claim, there’s not much to say there other than it’s inaccurate.

We’re proud of who we are, how we got here – and most importantly, who got us here. For a long time, we said that the only place in America where segregation was still legal was the beauty aisle.

So we waited 16 years to bring our products to retail because we refused to operate within a system where our community was not served well with choice, access or inclusion. Let’s be clear. Separate but equal has never worked in any arena, including beauty.

So, we were proud with Break the Walls to tell the stories of so many women who ever experienced being underserved by the beauty industry – and we will continue to tell those stories (and by the way, that social post with that cute little white baby, was posted more than a year before we launched Break the Walls, so no correlation there – but really, how can anyone hate an innocent child?