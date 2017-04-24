Down With The Queen: Rihanna Sends UK Instagram Into Offended Frenzy Over Photoshopped Queen Pics

Rihanna’s Photoshopped Pic Of The Queen Of England Enrage Instagram Followers

Rihanna is making people very angry.

The ANTI songstress took to Instagram last night to have a bit of fun and bloody wankers across the pond took a long pee in her Earl Grey tea.

BadGalRiri posted a series of photoshopped pics of the Queen of England’s head pasted onto her fashion-forward body.

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂

This sent fish-and-chips Instagram into a tizzy. They took Robyn to task for being so utterly disrespectful to their royal figurehead and told her all about herself in the comments section.

Hell, even Rihanna’s MOM was displeased with one of the pictures’ caption!

Flip the page to see what we mean…

Images via Splash/Instagram

be humble.

it's not that deep.

haters will say it's photoshop.

Peep the angry reactions and heroic capes on the follow pages.

