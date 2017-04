Keri Hilson Pic Goes Viral

Keri Hilson is one of the finest women around. And her whole damn family is fine as hell, too. But some of the #BlackDontCrack magic in her genes are a bit over exaggerated. Take a look:

Keri Hilson and her Mom. What kind of magic is this?

🤔 pic.twitter.com/XOnT1fgXb1 — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) April 21, 2017

This pic says it’s Keri Hilson and her mother, proof that the Hilsons don’t age. However, there’s one problem. Hit the flip to see why this super viral tweet is a bit flawed.